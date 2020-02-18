Georgia, Clemson announce neutral-site game in Charlotte to open 2021 college football season

Two college football powers will open the 2021 season with a bang. Clemson and Georgia announced Tuesday that they will meet on Sept. 4, 2021 in the season-opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2014.

"Thank you to Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for helping make this game a reality," Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said. "Kicking off the 2021 season with this matchup will be a tremendous showcase for both universities and our fans. UGA is a great football program and we know that Charlotte will provide a first-class experience for everyone involved."

When they tee it up in Charlotte, it'll rekindle a big out-of-conference rivalry between two schools that are just 72 miles from each other. The Bulldogs hold a 42-18-4 all-time advantage over the Tigers. They last met in a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014. Clemson won the first meeting in that series 38-35 in Death Valley, and Georgia got revenge the following year 45-21 in Athens.

The two also have a neutral-site game in Atlanta set up to open the 2024 season and home-and-home series scheduled in 2029-30 and 2032-33.

Georgia has made a big effort to increase its strength of schedule in future years. It has neutral-site games in Atlanta against Virginia in 2020 and Oregon in 2022. It also has home-and-home series set up with Oklahoma (2023 and 2031), UCLA (2025-26), Florida State (2027-28), Texas (2028-29) and Ohio State (2030-31). It also has its annual in-state rivalry with Georgia Tech to close every season.

Clemson has future home-and-home series set up with LSU (2025-26) and Oklahoma (2035-36). It also has eight games with Notre Dame on the docket due to the ACC's agreement with the Fighting Irish, and its annual intra-state rivalry with South Carolina on rivalry weekend.