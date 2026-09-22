Georgia and Clemson have agreed to mutually cancel an upcoming two-game series slated for the 2029 and 2032 seasons, according to a document signed by Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks and Tigers AD Graham Neff obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald.

Brooks hinted at the possibility in May after mentioning the series could be moved to neutral-site locations rather than the originally scheduled home-and-home agreement. Now, like many other future series across the Power Four, Georgia-Clemson is no more.

Despite being separated by only 79 miles on Interstate 85, the border rival Bulldogs and Tigers have met only six times since 2000. Georgia and Clemson played annually in the 1970s and 80s, four times in the 90s and sparingly since.

Georgia already plays one nonconference Power Four opponent annually in Georgia Tech, while Clemson and South Carolina had battled uninterrupted for 111 years before the 2020 installment was canceled due to the SEC's scheduling mandates during COVID.

Georgia-Clemson coming off the books is the latest in at least a half-dozen future series that have been canceled in 2026 following the SEC's move to a nine-game conference schedule and the expectation of future College Football Playoff expansion.

Future series involving SEC programs that have been canceled include Alabama-Oklahoma State, Georgia-Florida State, South Carolina-Virginia Tech, LSU-Arizona State, Texas-Arizona State and South Carolina-North Carolina, among others.

Numerous multi-game SEC vs. Group of Six series were canceled as well, including Mississippi State-Memphis.

Missouri and Illinois have trimmed an eight-game agreement to six after Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman cited the burden of multiple Power Four opponents on the Illini's upcoming schedules.

Indiana and Notre Dame canceled their home-and-home series in August, leaving the Hoosiers without a single Power Four nonconference opponent on its future schedule.

Why future series are being canceled

This boils down to risk mitigation for athletic directors and coaches. From that side of the fence, there are no benefits to scheduling a potential loss in the nonconference as a Power Four program facing a nine-game league schedule in the CFP era.

After Alabama agreed to cancel its future series with West Virginia in 2025, Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne said it "made sense" to make schedule adjustments since his SEC program was already facing a challenging slate. When you're battling nationally ranked competition almost every week in the SEC, strength of schedule as it relates to the CFP conversation is a non-issue.

There's no need for résumé-building opportunities within the SEC given the weekly landmines across league schedules. For SEC contenders, survival has become more valuable than spectacle when playoff spots are discussed.

While it's a calculated move for roster health and playoff management, fans are losing the kind of marquee campus games that make the sport special.