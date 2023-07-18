Much has been made of Georgia football's 2023 schedule as coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs eye a third consecutive national championship. The Bulldogs travel the fewest miles of any SEC team during the regular season, and could feasibly avoid any ranked opponents until the back half of the year.

While some critics have used the words "easy" to describe the Bulldogs potential road back to the SEC title game and CFP, Smart isn't buying it. He offered a short response to reporters at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Tuesday when questioned about Georgia's lineup of opponents, inviting others to "come play it."

CBS Sports ranked Georgia's schedule as the easiest of any SEC team. The Bulldogs begin the year with four consecutive home games before finally hitting the road in Week 5 to face Auburn. They play only four true road games total, with two of them coming in the final two weeks of the regular season when the Bulldogs visit Tennessee and then Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is the lone non-conference Power Five opponent for Georgia this season. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to visit Oklahoma in September as part of non-conference play, but the game was called off at the SEC's direction with the Sooners -- along with the Texas Longhorns -- entering the SEC on July 1, 2024.

Smart and the Bulldogs kick off the 2023 season Saturday, Sept. 2 against Tennessee-Martin. It's the first of seven home games total on the docket for Georgia.