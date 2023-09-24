Georgia coach Kirby Smart established a new SEC record for most victories through 100 career games on Saturday as the No. 1 Bulldogs defeated UAB 49-21. The victory brought Smart's record to 85-15 in his eighth season since taking over the UGA program following a nine-year run on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

Smart actually surpassed Saban's mark of 84 victories through his first 100 games at Alabama. Saban finished his eighth season at Alabama with three national titles under his belt, a tally which Smart can match this season if the Bulldogs are able to pull off the first national championship three-peat in college football since Minnesota did it in the pre-World War Two era.

The Bulldogs are 38-1 over their last 39 games under Smart, who began his tenure with an 8-5 season in 2016 before reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship in his second season. In the title game that year, the Bulldogs fell to Saban and the Crimson Tide. In fact, Smart lost four consecutive games to his former boss -- including two SEC title games -- before finally breaking through and beating Alabama to win his first national title to conclude the 2021 season.

Saturday's record further solidifies how Smart, 47, is building a program and coaching legacy that could one day compare with that of Saban, who has seven total national titles. Smart's 85-15 mark also surpasses the win totals posted by SEC legends and national title winners such as Florida's Steve Spurrier (83), Tennessee's Phillip Fulmer (83) and Alabama's Bear Bryant (81) through their first 100 games.