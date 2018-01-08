Georgia coach Kirby Smart salary, contract, national championship bonuses

Kirby Smart did well for himself at Alabama. As a defensive coordinator, he was making $1.28 million per year towards the end of his tenure -- the highest paid DC at the time. It was only a matter of time before Smart was poached for a coaching job, and at the end of the 2016 season, Georgia did exactly that. Smart signed a six-year deal with the Bulldogs, and just three years later, he has them playing his old school for a national championship.

At Georgia, Smart makes $3,753,600 per year, according to USA Today's coaching salary tracker. He can also make up to $1.8 million in bonuses, a stark contract to Saban's $700,000 potential bonus. As of Dec. 1, his buyout stands at $10.8 million. Smart's salary is relatively low, putting him at 23rd in the country and ninth in the SEC. However, Smart has made $400,000 for winning the SEC, $200,000 for making a New Year's Six Bowl (Rose Bowl) and $200,000 for finishing top five in the AP Top 25 in bonuses. The $1 million bonus comes from winning Monday's CFP National Championship.

Smart is making slightly less annually than his predecessor, Mark Richt, who made $4.1 million per season. Richt is now coaching the Miami Hurricanes. There is a chance Smart will see a change in his contract after Georgia's stellar year, but for the time being, he's playing for a national title -- and that last $1 million.