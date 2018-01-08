Georgia coach Kirby Smart salary, contract, national championship bonuses
Smart was paid well at Alabama, but it simply doesn't compare to being the head honcho
Kirby Smart did well for himself at Alabama. As a defensive coordinator, he was making $1.28 million per year towards the end of his tenure -- the highest paid DC at the time. It was only a matter of time before Smart was poached for a coaching job, and at the end of the 2016 season, Georgia did exactly that. Smart signed a six-year deal with the Bulldogs, and just three years later, he has them playing his old school for a national championship.
At Georgia, Smart makes $3,753,600 per year, according to USA Today's coaching salary tracker. He can also make up to $1.8 million in bonuses, a stark contract to Saban's $700,000 potential bonus. As of Dec. 1, his buyout stands at $10.8 million. Smart's salary is relatively low, putting him at 23rd in the country and ninth in the SEC. However, Smart has made $400,000 for winning the SEC, $200,000 for making a New Year's Six Bowl (Rose Bowl) and $200,000 for finishing top five in the AP Top 25 in bonuses. The $1 million bonus comes from winning Monday's CFP National Championship.
Smart is making slightly less annually than his predecessor, Mark Richt, who made $4.1 million per season. Richt is now coaching the Miami Hurricanes. There is a chance Smart will see a change in his contract after Georgia's stellar year, but for the time being, he's playing for a national title -- and that last $1 million.
