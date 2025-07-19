Georgia football commit Seven Cloud, the top junior college prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, was charged with domestic battery in Butler County, Kansas, according to the Butler County Times-Gazette. The Butler Community College All-American defensive tackle appeared via Zoom before a judge on July 14, where he was charged with a Class B misdemeanor.

The charge stems from an April 20 incident in which the Butler County Sheriff's Office responded to a report involving Cloud and his significant other. Authorities allege Cloud "knowingly caused physical contact with another person in a rude, angry or insulting manner," involving someone with whom he had a dating or household relationship.

During the hearing, the judge found probable cause and ordered Cloud to have no contact with the alleged victim. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 22.

Cloud is also facing separate misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct (brawling or fighting) and criminal damage to property related to a March 27 incident in which he allegedly destroyed the victim's cell phone. These charges, filed on Thursday, are designated as domestic violence offenses, and a court date has not yet been set.

During his time at Butler Community College, Cloud amassed 48 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, along with 5.5 sacks in 10 games played. He also contributed three pass breakups, forced two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His standout performance last season earned him JUCO All-America honors with the Grizzlies.

Cloud originally committed to Georgia as a three-star prospect out of Powder Springs (Georgia) McEachern in the 2023 class but chose to take the junior college route before re-committing to the Bulldogs in December 2024.

He took official visits to Kentucky and North Carolina while holding additional offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.