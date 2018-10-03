Georgia dismisses baseball player who allegedly made racist comments toward Justin Fields

Adam Sasser allegedly directed racist comments toward Fields during Georgia's win over Tennessee

Georgia has dismissed the baseball player who allegedly made "racially derogatory comments" toward Georgia quarterback Justin Fields during Georgia's 38-12 win over Tennessee last weekend.

The school announced the dismissal of first baseman Adam Sasser in a brief release Wednesday afternoon. The statement from Georgia did not go into specifics of what led to Sasser's dismissal, but a report from UGASports.com earlier this week said Sasser was the student-athlete being investigated by the school following the alleged comments directed at Fields.

"We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not condone discriminatory behavior," Georgia AD Greg McGarity said in a statement Monday. "The University's Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response."

Fields is a freshman with the Bulldogs and was one of the highest-rated QBs in the 2018 recruiting class. Sasser was one of the best hitters on Georgia's baseball team this past season.

