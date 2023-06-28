Georgia signed 2023 defensive line prospect Jamaal Jarrett despite the fact that he broke curfew, drank alcohol with prospective teammates at an Athens bar and was taken to a police station under investigation for sexual assault while he was 16 years old, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (subscription required). The extensive reporting into allegations against Jarrett is part of a larger look into the program's handling of sexual violence allegations.

According to the report, a team official arrived at the hotel where the incident occurred and spoke with police following the accuser's 911 call. The official also sat with Jarrett during the police investigation, during which one detective allegedly spoke of "my beloved Bulldogs." Jarrett, a top-100 player for the Class of 2023, committed to Georgia on July 19, 2022, and eventually signed with the Bulldogs; however, the legal case against him was not closed until Aug. 18 of that year.

A previous case against former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is also mentioned. On Nov. 10, 2021, Anderson turned himself into police and was charged with felony rape. During Anderson's bond hearing, eight players from Georgia's football team, including notable stars like defensive lineman Jalen Carter, running back James Cook and linebacker Quay Walker, advocated for Anderson's release and testified in favor of his character.

Anderson's attorney then told the judge that he made a "promise" to Smart that the players advocating for Anderson would be released early to return to football activities. The athletic department denied that Smart was involved in sending players to Anderson's hearing, according to the report. Anderson was suspended indefinitely and did not play again for the Bulldogs after he was charged.

In all, 11 players during Kirby Smart's tenure have remained on the team despite women reporting violent encounters to the police, the university or both, according to the report.

"The University of Georgia and athletic association consider any allegation of sexual assault or domestic abuse to be a very serious matter, and we take swift and appropriate action in response to allegations when warranted by law enforcement or internal investigations," the university said in a statement provided to the Journal-Constitution. "This policy is applied universally across our university community to students, student-athletes, staff and personnel. Student-athletes are subject to the exact same disciplinary process as other students, and in addition, face further athletic program disciplinary measures, which can include suspension and dismissal from the team."

In a previous investigation, the Journal-Constitution revealed that dozens of players under Smart have engaged in activities like excessive speed, street racing and driving under the influence. Most of the time, athletes do not face any substantial consequences and are allowed to keep playing.

The most notable incident occurred in January, when Georgia staff member Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in a car accident. Police believe it was due to a street racing incident between LeCroy and Carter, who was issued an arrest warrant on March 1 -- shortly before the NFL Combine. He was released on bond and selected with the No. 9 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.