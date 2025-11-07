The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs have lost a starter on the defensive side of the ball, as CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports defensive lineman Jordan Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury suffered in the 24-20 victory against the Florida Gators. Hall went down in the first quarter of Saturday's SEC showdown, and was eventually ruled out.

Hall has started in each of Georgia's first eight games, and recorded 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. The Jacksonville native was a five-star recruit who came to Athens as a member of the No. 2-ranked 2023 class. In 24 collegiate games played, he's recorded 26 tackles.

Georgia's defense is allowing 309.4 total yards per game, which ranks No. 21 in the FBS and No. 2 in the SEC. This unit held the Gators to 2 of 11 on third downs without Hall, and just 281 yards of total offense.

Up next for the Bulldogs is Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday, with a historic streak on the line. Georgia has won 46 straight games vs. unranked teams, which is the longest active streak in the FBS. With a win this week, the Bulldogs will tie the second-longest win streak vs. unranked teams in the FBS over the last 30 years. Georgia has won five straight, and 14 out of the last 15 vs. Mississippi State.