The fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators in a key SEC matchup on Saturday. Georgia is coming off a 43-35 win over Ole Miss on Oct. 18, while Florida earned a 23-21 win over Mississippi State that same day. The Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC), who are tied for third in the conference, are on a three-game winning streak. The Gators (3-4, 2-2 SEC), who are tied for eighth in the conference, are 3-1 on their home field this season. This will be the first game for Florida interim head coach Billy Gonzales, who took over after the Gators fired Billy Napier heading into the bye week.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Georgia leads the all-time series 57-44-2, including a 34-20 win last year. The Bulldogs are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Florida odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Florida vs. Georgia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Florida. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Florida vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Florida spread Georgia -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia vs. Florida over/under 50.5 points Georgia vs. Florida money line Georgia -290, Florida +234 Georgia vs. Florida picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. Florida streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

Junior quarterback Gunner Stockton powers the Bulldogs' offense. In seven games, he has completed 141 of 200 passes (70.5%) for 1,553 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 58 times for 279 yards (4.8 average) and seven touchdowns. In the win over Ole Miss, he completed 26 of 31 passes (83.9%) for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 59 yards and one score.

Redshirt freshman running back Chauncey Bowens leads the ground attack. In seven games, he has carried 70 times for 376 yards (5.4 average) and four touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 58 yards, including a long of 12. In a 24-21 loss to Alabama on Sept. 27, he carried 12 times for 119 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 22 yards.

Why Florida can cover

Sophomore quarterback D.J. Lagway helps lead the Gators. In seven games, he has completed 145 of 222 passes (65.3%) for 1,513 yards and nine touchdowns with nine interceptions. In a 29-21 win over Texas on Oct. 4, he completed 21 of 28 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Long Island on Aug. 30.

Powering the Florida ground attack is sophomore Jadan Baugh. In seven games, he has carried 117 times for 611 yards (5.2 average) and four touchdowns. He also has caught 19 passes for 115 yards, including a long of 25. In the win over Mississippi State, he carried 23 times for 150 yards (6.5 average) and one touchdown.

How to make Georgia vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points.

So who wins Florida vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?