No. 5 Georgia plays Florida in their annual rivalry game in Jacksonville on Saturday. The Bulldogs are winners of three straight, including a 43-35 upset win over No. 5 Ole Miss. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has emerged as a dynamic playmaker, completing 70.5% of his passes with 17 total touchdowns to only one interception.

Florida fired coach Billy Napier after its 23-21 win over Mississippi State, only the second FBS win of the season for the Gators. Wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez is serving as interim coach, with quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara promoted to playcaller to replace Napier. The Gators have not won an FBS game away from Gainesville.

Georgia has won four straight matchups against Florida, and seven of the last eight under coach Kirby Smart. Last year, Georgia won 34-20 after knocking quarterback DJ Lagway out of the game.

Return of the run game: Georgia's rushing offense has quietly regressed over the past few years, dropping all the way to No. 102 and 4.06 yards per carry in 2024. Through seven games, the unit is back with a vengeance. Georgia averages more than 190 yards of rushing per game, which is top 40 nationally. The Bulldogs also rank No. 7 in Expected Points Added per Rush. Florida's defense is strong, but Georgia is starting to get back to bullying people in the trenches.

Rising wide receivers: Florida's resurgence under Napier -- however brief -- was spearheaded by the emergence of a pair of true freshmen. Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III have exploded over the past three games since Wilson returned to the lineup. The duo have combined for 25 catches for 399 yards over the past three games, including three touchdown grabs. If the players were healthy early in the year, perhaps Florida would have still been alive.

Best on worst: Georgia has been defined by its defense under Smart, but the unit has been somewhat middling in 2025. Specifically, the Bulldogs rank No. 71 nationally in passing defense, giving up more than 222 yards per game. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is one of the most talented players in the country when healthy, and was able to cause real problems for a similarly talented Texas secondary. If he can continue some of his strong improvement the past three weeks, Florida has a chance.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Everbank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Florida will come out juiced against their rival, especially with Billy Gonzalez leading the program. The Gators will take big swings and maybe even build a lead in Jacksonville. However, Georgia is too patient and has too many avenues to win this game for it to last. The Bulldogs will lean on their physical running game and pull away late. The line will be touch-and-go into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs can pull away late. Pick: Georgia +7.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UGA -7.5 Florida Florida Georgia Georgia Florida Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

