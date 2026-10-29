No. 3 Georgia and No. 17 Florida will be squaring off somewhere other than Jacksonville for the first time since 1995 on Saturday, as the historic rivals take the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party indoors at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. With Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium under renovation until August 2028, the setting will be different.

The stakes remain the same. In fact, there may be an even higher degree of intensity to this year's showdown between the border foes because of the circumstances. It's the first time since 2020 that both are ranked in the top 20 of the AP poll.

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off a bye week after a stunning home loss to Auburn, and Florida (5-2, 3-2) is riding high off an Oct. 17 road win over Texas. First-year Gators coach Jon Sumrall already has two wins over top-10 teams (Ole Miss and Texas) and could get his team firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt with another marquee win.

The Bulldogs have won five straight meetings in the series, but Sumrall has reinvigorated the Florida program this season since arriving from Tulane. The Gators have shown the ability to slay some of the SEC's top dogs already this season, and Georgia will need to be on high alert to avoid suffering consecutive regular season losses for the first time since Kirby Smart's first season in 2015.

Georgia vs. Florida: Need to know

Florida's quarterback situation: Starting in place of the injured Aaron Philo, Florida sophomore Tramell Jones Jr. rose to the occasion in a Week 7 win at Texas. The inexperienced quarterback completed 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Longhorns' vaunted defense while also totaling 41 rushing yards. But will he play against Georgia? Philo was listed as questionable on the Gators' first student-athlete availability report this week, raising questions over who will get the nod under center. Florida coach Jon Sumrall said Monday that he doesn't plan to name a starter before the game, which will force Georgia to prepare for both QBs. Jones is more mobile, but he's also put his full repertoire on tape now. Philo is still dealing with a right shoulder injury, but he did practice this week.

Georgia's run defense: Regardless of who starts at quarterback for Florida, the Gators are going to try and lean on their run game. Georgia's run defense has shown some vulnerability in the past two games. Led by quarterback Byrum Brown, Auburn totaled 192 yards rushing against the Bulldogs in an Oct. 17 upset road win over UGA. The week before, Alabama amassed 161 yards on the ground against Georgia. Up until those two games, Georgia's run defense had been stout. Facing Florida might be the toughest test yet of Georgia's ability to stop the run. The Gators raced to a 4-0 start, including wins over Auburn and Ole Miss, by rushing for 200+ yards in each game. The UF rushing game has been less effective in three games since then, but star back Jadan Baugh is a load to handle. He leads the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 13 and is third in rushing yards with 763.

CFP implications: Georgia's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff will rise to 94.5% with a win, according to the CBS Sports CFP Forecaster. Those odds would dip to 72.7% with a loss. Entering Saturday, Florida has just a 9.5% chance to make it, but that mark would surge to 29% with an upset win over the Bulldogs. On the flip side, suffering a third loss would leave UF with just a 5.6% chance of making the playoff. If the Gators suffer a third loss against Georgia, they would need to run the table against Oklahoma, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Florida State and then get some help from other teams to have any shot at reaching the field with a 9-3 record.

Where to watch Georgia vs. Florida live

Date: Saturday, October 31 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Georgia vs. Florida prediction, picks

Expect to see an angry Georgia team after the Bulldogs were forced to stew on a turnover-fueled home loss to Auburn during a bye week. Florida will have the Bulldogs' full attention after an upset win at Texas, and UGA won't be remotely caught off guard by anything the Gators attempt offensively. Georgia's defensive staff knows Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner well. On the opposite side, the Gators have shown they are vulnerable on defense, and Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton will be playing with a chip on his shoulder after a rare poor performance against Auburn. Pick: Georgia -12.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer ATS Georgia Florida Florida Florida Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

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