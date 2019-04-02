Georgia, Florida State schedule future home-and-home football series in 2027 and 2028
The Bulldogs also have a way-in-the-future series scheduled with Clemson
College football's future nonconference schedules continue to be filled out. The most recent announcement between two southern blue bloods will give fans another interesting home-and-home in the next decade. On Tuesday morning, Florida State and Georgia announced an upcoming series to be held Sept. 4, 2027 in Tallahassee and Sept. 16, 2028 in Athens.
"This is a series with history dating back to the early years of FSU football, and I'm glad we are resuming it," Seminoles coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. "These two games will be great for fans of both programs, especially those interested in traveling to experience the atmosphere here in Tallahassee or in Athens, and will give us another opportunity to play in front of our large group of alumni in the state of Georgia."
The last time the two sides met in the regular season was on Oct. 16, 1965, a 10-3 win for Florida State. Georgia owns the most recent win -- 26-13 in the 2003 Sugar Bowl -- and has an all-time edge in the series of 6-4-1.
Additionally, Georgia and Clemson have agreed to a future home-and-home for 2032 in Athens and 2033 in Death Valley. The two teams also have a 2024 game scheduled in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and another pair of games in 2029 and 2030.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Snacket: Elite Eight
All that separates the Snacket from its Final Four are your votes
-
Top QB battles to watch this spring
There are plenty of stars vying for playing time under center
-
Friday Five: Angriest fan bases
Fans have feelings, and love to share them with you when they're angry
-
The Snacket: Sweet 16 voting
The voting to determine the ultimate snack has already eliminated most of the original fie...
-
The Snacket: Vote in the Round of 32 now
After a first round full of chalk, the second round provides some more interesting matchup...
-
Starting Clemson WR suffers leg injury
Rodgers is one of Clemson's more productive returning wideouts