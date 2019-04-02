Georgia, Florida State schedule future home-and-home football series in 2027 and 2028

College football's future nonconference schedules continue to be filled out. The most recent announcement between two southern blue bloods will give fans another interesting home-and-home in the next decade. On Tuesday morning, Florida State and Georgia announced an upcoming series to be held Sept. 4, 2027 in Tallahassee and Sept. 16, 2028 in Athens.

"This is a series with history dating back to the early years of FSU football, and I'm glad we are resuming it," Seminoles coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. "These two games will be great for fans of both programs, especially those interested in traveling to experience the atmosphere here in Tallahassee or in Athens, and will give us another opportunity to play in front of our large group of alumni in the state of Georgia."

The last time the two sides met in the regular season was on Oct. 16, 1965, a 10-3 win for Florida State. Georgia owns the most recent win -- 26-13 in the 2003 Sugar Bowl -- and has an all-time edge in the series of 6-4-1.

Additionally, Georgia and Clemson have agreed to a future home-and-home for 2032 in Athens and 2033 in Death Valley. The two teams also have a 2024 game scheduled in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and another pair of games in 2029 and 2030.