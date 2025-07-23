Georgia football commit Chace Calicut, a Top247 four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 6 in Houston, according to FOX26. Calicut appeared Tuesday night in a Houston court.

According to court documents obtained by FOX26, a 17-year-old boy was driving with a 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat when a vehicle driven by Calicut pulled up behind them. The teen alleged Calicut then passed them, swerved in front of their car and hit the brakes, forcing the teen to brake hard to avoid a crash.

The teen reportedly tried to get away by driving around Calicut's vehicle, but Calicut caught up and pulled alongside him again, according to the documents. Calicut was allegedly swerving both in front of and next to the teen's car in an aggressive manner. At some point, the teen said he saw a man in Calicut's passenger seat -- later identified as Isaiah Phillip, who authorities say was fatally shot at a Houston-area pool party over the weekend -- pointing a handgun at him.

The teen managed to make a U-turn to escape, but soon after heard gunfire, the documents state. A separate witness, a friend driving in another vehicle behind the teen, told investigators he saw Phillip firing out of Calicut's car window as they drove away.

Calicut recently committed to Georgia on June 27. The Houston (Texas) North Shore standout ranks as the No. 194 overall prospect and No. 15 safety in the class. He picked Georgia over Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas and others.

Calicut was a key part of North Shore's run to the semifinals of the Texas Class 6A D-I State Playoffs last season, finishing with a 14-1 record.

Calicut is the second member of Georgia's 2026 commitment class charged with a crime in July. Butler Community College defensive tackle Seven Cloud, the top junior college prospect in the class, was charged with domestic battery in Kansas on July 14.