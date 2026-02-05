London Seymour, a freshman defensive lineman for Georgia, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with 11 second-degree felony counts of property damage, per Athens-Clarke County jail records.

Seymour, the son of Bulldogs legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 9:44 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 29, and later released on bond at 10:57 p.m. The first charge carried a $1,100 bond, per magistrate court order, and $5,000 bond was due at arrest.

No details of what led to Seymour's arrest were available, but records show he was charged with 11 counts of criminal damage to property. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, the arrest occurred "after incidents at Rooker Hall and Busbee Hall" on Georgia's campus.

Georgia has not commented on Seymour's arrest or the freshman's status with the program.

Why February's National Signing Day has become an afterthought in modern college football recruiting Shehan Jeyarajah

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle appeared in one game for the Bulldogs as a freshman, getting snaps in Georgia's 45-7 win over Marshall in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Seymour was a three-star recruit in the class of 2025 who joined Kirby Smart's Bulldogs to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father. He was the 123rd-ranked defensive tackle in the 2025 class. Before arriving at Georgia, he played his high school ball at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

Seymour previously committed to Boston College, according to 247Sports, but ended up enrolling at Georgia as a walk-on instead. He also had offers from Colorado, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Marshall.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Seymour was charged with 131 second-degree felony counts of property damage, as jail records showed. Athens-Clarke County records have since been updated to show 11 counts.