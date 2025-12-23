Missouri linebacker Damon Wilson II is suing the University of Georgia's athletic association and its Classic City Collective, which he says is attempting to "punish" him through a "coordinated campaign" for his decision to transfer. Earlier this month, Georgia sought $390,000 in damages citing a clause in Wilson's NIL contract after his departure to another SEC program.

The lawsuit initiated what appears to be a landmark case in college football, which now includes the plaintiff fighting back with his own legal documents. Highlighting a 42-page complaint filed Dec. 23 in Boone County, Missouri, Wilson's attorneys claim Georgia tried to sabotage their client's potential destinations after employees "falsely" told "at least three programs that -- if Wilson left Georgia and joined their programs -- Wilson would be subject to a $1.2 million buyout."

The complaint claims Georgia "continued to assert similar demands in an effort to harass Wilson and impair his on-field performance for a conference rival" throughout the 2025 regular season.

Wilson signed a new deal with Georgia's NIL collective in December 2024 during the College Football Playoff, but entered the transfer portal and moved to Missouri weeks later. While documents show Georgia paid Wilson $30,000 under the terms of the new deal before his departure, the athletic department states Wilson owed a $390,000 lump sum within 30 days of his exit.

The contract was a 14-month agreement worth $500,000, which was set to be paid in monthly $30,000 increments. Georgia would have also paid Wilson two $40,000 retention bonuses at the end of the NCAA transfer portal windows. The exit clause states that Wilson would owe a lump-sum payment worth the total he would have received if he remained with the program through the duration of the contract.

"The era of universities exerting total control over the career trajectories and rights of their student-athletes has been dead for nearly half a decade," Wilson's complaint said. "Nonetheless, UGAA has demonstrated that, left to its own devices, it will attempt to exploit every loophole to deprive student-athletes like Wilson of the ability to reap the benefits of full and fair competition for their NIL rights."

The previous term sheet signed by Wilson, his representation argues, was not a "legally binding document" as Georgia states.

"CCC failed even to present Wilson what it promised in the Term Sheet -- a "full License and Option Agreement," the lawsuit said. "The parties thus never executed a legally binding agreement containing any of the provisions in the Term Sheet."

Wilson appeared in 26 games at Georgia from during the 2023 and 2024 seasons and projected to be an impact starter prior to his decision to leave the program.

Georgia's NIL collective's two now-former CEOs -- Matt Hibbs and Tanner Potts -- were named in the lawsuit. Wilson seeks a "fair and reasonable amount of damages" for "financial and reputational harm he has suffered" in the aftermath of playing at Missouri this season.