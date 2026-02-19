Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested Wednesday night by Athens-Clarke County police on misdemeanor reckless driving charges, according to jail records. Cole was charged with reckless driving and speeding-maximum limits while Ikinnagbon faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, following too closely and speeding-maximum limits.

Both players posted bond shortly after their bookings.

"We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information," a Georgia team spokesperson said about the arrests. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

One of the Bulldogs' top pass rushers last season, Cole finished with 59 tackles, a team-high 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups playing alongside 2026 NFL Draft hopeful CJ Allen.

Over 20 people associated with Georgia's football program have been arrested for driving-related offenses since January 2023. Last March, Nitro Tuggle was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding after being clocked at 107 miles per hour, a few days after Georgia offensive lineman Marques Easley was involved in a crash at Athens Ridge Apartments, per the Athens Banner-Herald.

Georgia's driving-related incidents since January 2023

January 2023: Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in a single-car crash that also injured offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last spring his program will continue to look at arrests on a case-by-case basis. Smart acknowledged the Bulldogs' string of traffic-related issues and revealed that Georgia's welcomed police officers several times to speak with the team.

"It's been several years in terms of defensive driving courses, having players ride and learn how to drive, just like my two kids did with a driver's license," Smart said.