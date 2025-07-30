Georgia hasn't played for a national championship in the last two seasons. That may not seem like a long time, but for a program that won back-to-back titles and played in three championship games since 2017, it feels like an eternity. Don't feel too bad for the Bulldogs, though. Georgia is again one of the National Championship favorites. But does this mean you should be backing the Bulldogs to have a strong campaign?

SportsLine expert Thomas Casale.

Georgia Bulldogs odds (via FanDuel)

+650 to win National Championship

+290 to win SEC

Win total 9.5 (Over -170, Under +138)

There is no arguing Georgia's overall talent. Player for player, the Bulldogs might have the most talented two-deep roster in the country. However, the position that is the biggest question mark just happens to be the most important: quarterback. Gunner Stockton takes over for the departed Carson Beck.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia coaching staff have been raving about Stockton's upside since he filled in for an injured Beck against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. While Stockton showed flashes in that game, he is still unproven and the Bulldogs didn't go after any quarterbacks in the transfer portal. It's Stockton or bust for Georgia in 2025.

While a lot is on the shoulders of the junior quarterback, Georgia also lost four starters on the offensive line. They do return four players with starting experience, but this is a brand-new unit in front of a new quarterback. The Bulldogs get two tune-up games against Marshall and Austin Peay, but they will need to work out any kinks fast with a trip to Tennessee looming on Sept. 13.

Georgia also needs to get back to the rush defense that dominated when the team was winning national championships. The Bulldogs allowed under 80 rushing yards per game from 2019-2022. However, in the last two seasons, Georgia has given up 114 and 130 rushing yards per game. Last year, seven teams rushed for over 140 yards against the Bulldogs.

Smart is an elite recruiter, so the talent is certainly there for Georgia to make another title run. The bottom line, though, is there are a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball that will need to step up for the Bulldogs to win the rugged SEC.

Georgia best bets

Georgia Over 9.5 wins (-170)

The schedule is a mixed bag for Georgia. The Bulldogs play just three SEC true road games (Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State), while hosting Texas and Alabama. They also face improved Florida in Jacksonville. Despite some tough competition, Georgia could be favored in every game this season.

The Bulldogs have the second-shortest odds behind Texas to win the national championship. However, their win total is set at 9.5. If Stockton is the real deal, it's hard to see Georgia losing three games. While they do have question marks entering the season, 10 wins seems likely. I would go over the Bulldogs' win total of 9.5.

On the other hand, I don't like Georgia's odds to win the national championship. I think Penn State (+750) should have shorter odds than the Bulldogs. I would pass on Georgia in the title market and wait for a potentially better number during the season.