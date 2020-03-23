Georgia football recruiting: Bulldogs get commitment from four-star defensive end Jonathan Jefferson

Georgia's week got started off on a high note, and will get a boost on the defensive side of the ball in the near future. The Bulldogs received a commitment from four-star defense end Jonathan Jefferson from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia, on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end is the No. 143 overall prospect in the Class of 2021, and ranked 11th in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Bulldogs beat out some high-profile programs to secure Jefferson's services, including Alabama, Michigan, Auburn, Florida and others. Barton Simmons, 247Sports Director of Scouting, provided a scouting report on what Jefferson brings to the table.

"Big bodied defensive end that is a good candidate to kick down to an interior defender," he wrote. "Thick frame and not overly long. Basketball player that is athletic enough to be a situational jump ball wide receiver in high school. More of a 3-4 end than a true edge rusher but has some positional versatility. Big body that can move. Checks the box on productivity. Monochromatic as a pass rusher with limited bend and nuance. Will take what is there defensively but not necessarily a disruptor. Naturally strong but needs to be more assertive. Versatile defensive lineman with a coveted body type that is a likely Power Five starter with NFL Draft upside."

Jefferson is Georgia's fourth commitment in 2021. Five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, four-star athlete David Daniel and three-star defensive tackle Marlin Dean have also committed to play for coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs. They are ranked No. 12 overall in the updated Class of 2021 team recruiting rankings, and have the fewest commitments among teams in the Top 13.