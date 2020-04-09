Georgia football recruiting: Bulldogs get commitment from four-star running back Lovasea Carroll

Recruiting is in a dead period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop Georgia from getting a huge commitment on Thursday. Lovasea Carroll, a four-star running back in the Class of 2021, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Twitter.

"First off, I would like to thank the Man above for blessing me with this opportunity," he wrote. "Also, I would like the thank my mom and everybody else who stood behind me throughout this journey. To all the schools that recruited me, it as a blessing to see my hard work pay off. I still will be taking all five official visits for a final decision. But as of right no, I know where I want to continue my football career. And what better place to do that than your city? With that being said, for the next three or four years, I will be taking my academic and football career to the University of Georgia. #GoDawgs."

That isn't exactly a rock solid commitment from the 6-foot, 189-pounder from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. But for now, coach Kirby Smart has another potential star to stake his claim for Georgia as "RBU." Carroll is the No. 122 overall player and No. 8 running back in the upcoming recruiting class. Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, has this scouting report on Carroll.

"Big frame with thickness and ability to play at 210 pounds," he wrote. "Very good vision and patient in traffic. Elusive behind line of scrimmage. Quick footed and changes direction well. Has burst. Tough to arm tackle and good in space. Rarely goes down on first contact. Excellent body control. Has speed to finish runs. Excels running between tackles. Accelerates well through line of scrimmage. Very little wasted movement. Has nice hop step. Solid pass catcher. Has to add flexibility to bend a bit more. Continued strength development needed. Must be more consistent running with lower pad level. Questions about his ability to get to edge against fast defenses. Multi-year starter at Top 10 program. Day Three NFL draft potential."

Carroll is the sixth commitment in Georgia's 2021 class. Five of those six players have four or more stars, according to 247Sports. His commitment vaults Georgia to eighth in the overall team recruiting rankings for the Class of 2021.