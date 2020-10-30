Georgia's highly touted 2021 recruiting class picked up another big addition Friday when four-star defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins announced his commitment to the Bulldogs live on CBS Sports HQ. Ingram-Dawkins chose Georgia over South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 298-pound prospect from Gaffney, South Carolina is considered the No. 5 overall defensive tackle in the 2021 class by 247Sports and is considered the No. 86 overall prospect in the class. He cited his relationships with the Georgia staff for why he chose the Bulldogs.

Ingram-Dawkins has added significant mass over the last couple years to cement his status as an elite prospect and is playing a key role for a Gaffney High School team that is 4-0 this season. He is the second defensive tackle commitment and 18th overall player in Georgia's recruiting class, which was ranked No. 6 nationally entering the day in the 247Sports team rankings.

247Sports national writer Charles Power projects Ingram-Dawkins as an eventual day two NFL Draft pick and wrote the following scouting report on him: