Georgia's 2021 recruiting class got a boost on Monday from a player who could make an immediate impact in Athens. De'Jahn Warren, the nation's top junior college defensive back and second-ranked overall junior college prospect in the country, committed to coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs over Penn State and Maryland.

"It's time for a new stop for me," Warren said in a video posted to his Twitter page. "It takes a dog to be a dog. Go Dawgs!"

Warren is a 6-foot, 175-pounder from Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He had five interceptions, three forced fumbles, six pass breakups and 35 tackles last season en route to junior college All-American honors.

He was unranked as a high school prospect coming out of Suitland High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. Despite not having a lot of high school hype, Warren found his way to an FBS program. He thanked his family and God during his commitment to the Bulldogs.

"There have been times when I almost gave up on myself," he said in the video. "Y'all helped me keep faith and kept me pushing."

It was the coaching staff at Georgia that led him to commit to the program over the Nittany Lions.

"He is a real stand out dude, he tells me how it is really going to be down there, he keeps it real with me, I just feel like that is the best fit for me," he said of Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren according to 247Sports.

He is Georgia's 14th commitment and second defensive back in Georgia's 2021 recruiting class. That class is now ranked No. 12 in the country and No. 5 in the SEC in the 247Sports composite.