Georgia football recruiting: Bulldogs release five-star RB Zachary Evans from letter of intent
Evans can now be recruited by other programs without penalty
The early signing period has taken a lot of drama out of the traditional National Signing Day. However, one of the few exceptions was the case of five-star running back Zachary Evans, who signed his National Letter of Intent with Georgia. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Evans has been released from his NLI with the Bulldogs with a ""full release, no restrictions."
The news confirms what had been expected. Evans and Georgia were trending apart, and on Monday, 247Sports reported that Evans was not expected to end up with the Bulldogs. Though he had submitted his NLI for the early signing period, he did not make an official announcement during the Under Armour All-American Game. He added that he "couldn't answer" questions about his college decision.
Evans will not be able to sign with another team during this recruiting cycle, but he can still verbally commit to another program; LSU and Texas A&M are believed to be the frontrunners. Evans will then be able to enroll with that program later and will be eligible to play in the upcoming 2020 season.
Now that he's back on the recruiting market, Evans remains one of the highest-ranked prospects in the 2020 class. A five-star recruit, he is considered the top running back in the nation and the No. 14 overall recruit, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
