Georgia football recruiting: Elijah Jeudy, four-star DE in 2021 class, commits to Bulldogs
Kirby Smart added an important piece to the Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting class on Sunday
Georgia, like many other college football programs across the country, was scheduled to hold its annual spring game this weekend. Despite the scrimmage's cancellation amid the coronavirus pandemic, though, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff were still able to create an exciting headline on what was already supposed to be a big recruiting weekend by securing the commitment of four-star defensive end Elijah Jeudy.
Jeudy is ranked as the No. 167 player in the Class of 2021, marking the sixth of seven commitments in Georgia's 2021 class that rank inside the top 200. After Smart and his staff did their best to create a virtual spring game experience for fans and recruits, Jeudy announced his decision to commit to Georgia on Sunday as part of his 17th birthday celebration.
"I am going to Georgia," Jeudy said via 247Sports. "I feel as though that is the best fit for me just for the simple fact that I feel that I can fit in. I have a good relationship with the coaches. I feel as though being coached under coach Kirby Smart -- he gives that extra push, he will push the players when they need that little extra -- he can help me work on stuff that I need to work on."
The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Jeudy ranks as the No. 12 weak-side defensive end in the country, and his commitment pushes the Bulldogs up from No. 14 to inside the top 10 at No. 7 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings for 2021. Jeudy picked Georgia over Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee, thanks in part to his connection with fellow Philadelphia-area natives D'Andre Swift and current defensive back Mark Webb.
