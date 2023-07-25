Georgia added to its top-ranked and star-studded 2024 recruiting class on Monday with the commitment of five-star linebacker Justin Williams, who committed to the Bulldogs over Oregon. Georgia offered Williams in late March, and he took an unofficial visit to the school in May before taking an official visit to the campus last month.

Williams, the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle and the No. 2 LB in the class, is the Bulldogs' third five-star commitment this cycle. The Conroe, Texas, native joins quarterback Dylan Raiola and cornerback Ellis Robinson lV as the three highest-ranked commits for the two-time defending College Football Playoff champions. Raiola, the No. 1 prospect, committed to Georgia after he decommitted from Ohio State in December.

Overall, Williams is the 26th player to commit to the Bulldogs this cycle -- three of which are five stars and 16 of which are four stars. The Bulldogs now have 10 top-100 commits in the 2024 class thus far, including four-star athlete Demarcus Reddick, four-star TE Jaden Reddell, four-star defensive linemen Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and four-star wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle.

Here's what 247Sports National Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in his scouting report of Williams:

Turbo-charged off-ball linebacker prospect with physical traits and athleticism to become a high-major difference maker. Possesses a lean, athletic build with ample frame space. Explosive athlete with a strong track and field profile and excellent combine testing data. Bouncy, twitched-out athlete in space and plays with more strength than listed size suggests. Limitless pursuit range. Almost never out of a play because of sheer athleticism. Effortless speed. Hard to evade in space because of acceleration rate and gear-changing ability even when opened up at full tilt.

Georgia is attempting to chase down Texas A&M's 2022 class for the top-ranked recruiting class of all time. The Bulldogs are significantly ahead of Ohio State for the top spot in the 2024 class, but it will be a steep climb to catch the Aggies' 2022 recruiting score of 333 points. The Bulldogs are in the running for three more five-star prospects -- Aydin Breland, KJ Bolden and Brandon Baker -- but even if Georgia manages to land all three, they would still need help from other highly ranked four-star prospects to dethrone the Aggies.