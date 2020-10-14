One of the top prospects in the class of 2021 announced Wednesday that he plans to attend Georgia. Amarius Mims, a five-star offensive tackle, made his commitment to the Bulldogs live on CBS Sports HQ, choosing Georgia over Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State.

Mims is Georgia's fourth offensive line commitment, 16th total commitment and second five-star commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder from Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia is considered No. 6 overall player and No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

"Possesses an elite combination of size and length for an offensive tackle. Has rare length by way of long arms and big hands along with a sturdy build with room to add some muscle to his frame. On the hoof, looks as good as you could hope for at this stage for an offensive tackle prospect. Already is over 300 pounds without much bad weight. Shows his athletic ability while playing both ways at offensive tackle and defensive end. Moves well at the second level, using quick feet and his length to get his hands on linebackers."

Mims helped Bleckley County post a 7-4 record and a berth in the Georgia AA playoffs in 2019. He was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Super 11 team prior to his senior season. Mims joins Micah Morris, a four-star prospect out of Kingsland, Georgia, as the second offensive tackle to commit to the Bulldogs. Georgia currently ranks No. 14 in the country in the 2021 class and fifth in the SEC, but Mims' addition is sure to shake up those standings.