Georgia football recruiting: Five-star Tyson Campbell joins Bulldogs' loaded class

Five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell, one of four dynamic and highly touted prospects at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, announced his decision on Wednesday to sign with Georgia over Alabama and Miami.

Campbell is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 cornerback in the country, only behind his high school teammate Patrick Surtain Jr., and the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner has logged visits to Alabama, Tennessee and Miami in recent weeks -- and received plenty of interest from nearby Miami prior to the dead period -- but ultimately decided to join what is becoming one of the best recruiting classes in Georgia's history.

The commitment of Campbell is a huge piece in Georgia landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, taking the title from seven-time champion Alabama. Right now the biggest threat is Ohio State, which started the day No. 1 and still is awaiting several key announcements for its 2018 class.

