Coming off a national championship and, more recently, record-breaking contract extension, Georgia coach Kirby Smart has also tallied another W in the recruiting column. Joenel Aguero, a four-star safety prospect from St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, announced his commitment to Georgia and coach Kirby Smart on Saturday live on CBS Sports HQ. Aguero chose the Bulldogs over finalists of Florida,Miami and Ohio State.

"I fell like it was everything ... first time I went there I fell in love with the place and the grind," said Aguero. "[The coaching staff] they can get you to the NFL, and that's the goal."

Aguero is the No. 28 overall player and second-ranked safety prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot, 195-pounder is predicted to be a starter at the next level according to Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports.

"Frame to play at 195 to 205 in college," Dohn wrote in Aguero's scouting report. "Elite safety prospect who has receiver ability. Missed part of freshman season with ankle injury. Overwhelming physical ability in Massachusetts high school scene. Can play in the box or in coverage. Aggressive playing down hill. Excellent body control. Breaks down and changes direction. Accelerates quickly and has top gear. Shows closing speed. Plays physical. Has to continue to develop backpedal and hip flexibility to open and run deep. Needs to develop man coverage skills to cover slot. Multi-year starter at high-level Power 5 school."

Aguero is the 16th player to commit to Smart during the current recruiting cycle. His pledge vaults the Bulldogs from No. 6 to No. 3 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.