Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, a four-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2024, announced his commitment to Georgia, giving Kirby Smart's program yet another blue-chip talent to extend its recruiting lead. Jonah-Ajonye, a 6-foot-4, 275-pounder from Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas, chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech, Oregon and Oklahoma.

"I really love the coaching staff, the fans are amazing people, and just the city of Athens in general," Jonah-Ajonye told 247Sports.

Jonah-Ajonye is ranked No. 65 overall and is the No. 11-ranked defensive lineman in the recruiting cycle. Gabe Brooks, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Georgia recruiting class:

Big-framed, scheme-versatile defensive lineman with jumbo edge dimensions and true interior frame capacity over the next few years. Pushing 6-foot-4 with a 6-10+ wingspan. Powerful at the point of attack with long levers that can separate from blockers. Displays engagement strength to knock opponents on their heels. Functional athlete who can redirect better than expected relative to size / role. That broadens an already wide pursuit range thanks to closing speed and motor. Works his way back into plays that initially aren't there for him. Appears to be extremely personnel versatile. Already owns experience outside and inside in odd and even fronts.

His commitment to Georgia extends its lead in the race for the 2024 national recruiting title. Smart has commitments from 24 prospects, including 11 players in the Top 100 of the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. The two-time national champs finished second to Alabama in the Class of 2023 and third in 2022 behind Texas A&M and the Crimson Tide.