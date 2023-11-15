Georgia's top-ranked 2024 class received another major boost with the addition of four-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson, who flipped his commitment from Florida to the Bulldogs on Wednesday. Johnson had been committed to the Gators since June but now heads to its rival instead.

Johnson is a big-time recruit, rated the No. 75 overall player in the Top247 and No. 14 defensive lineman. The Dublin, Georgia, native holds offers from many of the nation's top programs and took official visits to South Carolina, Florida and eventually Georgia on Nov. 11.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Johnson projects as a dynamic interior defensive lineman who could contribute in a major way at the Power Five level. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins pointed to Johnson's physical upside as one the chief reasons for excitement about his potential. Johnson participated in the state championship in both shot put and discus.

"Could probably settle in as a swing offensive tackle at the Power Five level, but is viewed by most schools as an interior defensive lineman on Saturdays," Ivins wrote. "At his best on defense when he's playing assignment football and asked to plug the A or B gap as he uses a wide base to hold his ground and then fights off blockers with a powerful upper half."

Johnson is just the latest superstar to join a stacked Georgia recruiting class that rates No. 1, according to 247Sports. He is the 10th top-75 prospect to join the group and sixth defensive lineman out of 28 commitments in the Bulldogs' Class of 2024.

Florida's 2024 class takes another hit

The Gators entered Week 11 ranked No. 3 in the 2024 team rankings, per 247Sports, but has fallen two spots after a string of major decommitments. Johnson joins fellow Top247 edge defender Jamonta Waller (Auburn) and cornerback Wardell Mack (Texas) in walking away from Billy Napier's class in the past week.

Florida started the season 5-2 but has lost three straight games to Georgia, Arkansas and LSU. With two games remaining against No. 9 Missouri and No. 4 Florida State, the Gators are at heavy risk of missing a bowl game for the first time since 2017, the final year of the Jim McElwain era.

The Gators still have a top-five class with three five-star commits with a month remaining until the early signing period. However, Napier has his work cut out trying to keep the class together.