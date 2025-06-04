Four-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of NFL star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, committed to Georgia on Tuesday, 247Sports reported. The No. 87 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports committed to Georgia over Florida, Ohio State, Texas and Miami.

The St. Thomas Aquinas product out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, officially visited Georgia last weekend and committed shortly after. Fitzpatrick is the 12th member of Georgia's 2026 recruiting class. He joins five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and four-star safety Jordan Smith as the players in the Bulldogs' upcoming recruiting class ranked in the top 100 of the 247Sports 2026 rankings.

Fitzpatrick's older brother played for current Georgia coach Kirby Smart during the 2015 season. Fitzpatrick started 10 games as a true freshman for Alabama, while Smart was the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. The 2015 campaign marked Smart's final season coaching under Nick Saban before accepting the job with the Bulldogs.

Here is part of Fitzpatrick's scouting report from 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

Outside corner with first-class bloodlines that meets key height/weight/speed thresholds. Earned varsity reps as a freshman at one of the Sunshine State's most storied prep programs and will head to college with no shortage of reps under his belt, although he has dealt with a variety of different injuries over the years. More of a linear athlete, but has the eyes and awareness to digest route concepts and put himself in position to make plays. Quick to gain depth with his footwork and can maintain phase without having to grab a ton of cloth.

Georgia's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 6 in the 247Sports team rankings recruiting rankings behind USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Clemson.