Georgia football recruiting: Four-star WR uses baby to announce his commitment
Tommy Bush helped push Georgia over the top for the No. 1 class in the country
Georgia is on pace to have one of the best recruiting classes of all time in 2018, thanks in part to a handful of National Signing Day announcements that have broken the Bulldogs' way.
Four-star wide receiver Tommy Bush helped Georgia guarantee the No. 1 class in the country, showing up with one of the best announcements we've seen all day.
Bush, the No. 196 overall player and No. 37 wide receiver in the class, chose the Bulldogs over Baylor, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Texas. When it was time for Bush to make his announcement on national television from Schertz, Texas, he was handed his infant niece, who was wearing a Georgia shirt.
This baby was not a fan of Tommy Bush committing to Georgia 😂#NationalSigningDaypic.twitter.com/sBqXmKyBsl— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 7, 2018
Either the noise from the celebration or the choice of Georgia apparently did not please the young baby, who began to cry in the middle of the commotion.
