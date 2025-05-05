Jared Curtis, the No. 4 quarterback recruit for the 2026 class according to 247Sports, recommitted to Georgia on 247Sports' YouTube channel and ending a tight recruiting battle with Oregon. Curtis originally committed to Georgia in March 2024 but backed off this past October; however, he reaffirmed his pledge to give the Bulldogs a blue-chip quarterback for the upcoming cycle.

Curtis would be the highest-ranked quarterback to sign with Georgia out of high school since Justin Fields in 2018 -- the No. 2 ranked player in the 2018 recruiting class.

Georgia's success with quarterbacks on the recruiting trail goes back a few years now. The Bulldogs secured a commitment from a pair of four stars (Ryan Montgomery, 2025; Ryan Puglisi, 2024) who will occupy the depth chart this fall.

Here's more on Curtis from 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:

Refined and polished passer that matches a higher floor with a higher ceiling. Possess not only the desired build for the position, but also elite pocket-passing qualities to go along with some slick athleticism. Has both the arm and the eyes to constantly tax defenses. Smooth mechanics result in pin-point accuracy on the basic throws while a powerful base helps serve up lasers to both the second and third levels. Adept at altering the velocity and trajectory when needed. Side steps pressure with subtle movements to stay pass-ready and will drop the elbow to sling it around incoming bodies.

Curtis' commitment helped Georgia's class jump nine spots to No. 17 in the team recruiting rankings. He joins a Georgia recruiting class that already features four-star safety Zach Fort and four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford.