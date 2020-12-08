Nyland Green, a four-star cornerback prospect in the 2021 college football recruiting class, announced Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ that he will be committing to Georgia. Green chose the Bulldogs over Clemson, Auburn and Tennessee.

"It's been one of the craziest experiences I've ever had in my life," Green said of his recruitment, adding "I'm staying home, go Dawgs!"

Green, a native of Covington, Georgia, is the No. 69 overall prospect and the fifth-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-2, 183-pounder from Newton High School is the fourth-best prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports. He was named a Super 11 selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his senior season in 2020, and posted a 34.1-inch vertical at a regional camp in March 2019 prior to his junior season.

Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, compared Green to current Atlanta Falcons star and former Clemson Tigers defensive back A.J. Terrell. Power filed this scouting report on Green.

"Has excellent stature and length for the position," he wrote. "Owns a lean build with room to fill out. Long-limbed with large hands. Is a bouncy athlete capable of making some above the rim dunks on the basketball court. Productive on both sides of the ball, playing receiver and corner. Shows high-level ball skills with the ability to track and high-point in contested situations. Can pluck the ball off the ground and come down with diving catches. Also works as a safety some for his high school team, showing range playing in cover two. Physical at the line of scrimmage and can use his length to disrupt wide receivers' releases. Shows fluidity in man coverage and can flip his hips and stay attached downfield. Will need to continue honing his cover technique and getting stronger but shows a promising skill set as a big outside cover corner. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside of developing into an early round NFL Draft pick."