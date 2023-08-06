Nate Frazier, a four-star running back in the Class of 2024 out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, announced his commitment to Georgia on Sunday. The Bulldogs beat out several high-profile schools for his services including Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M.

"I loved it there," Frazier told 247Sports."I loved the staff and really everything about the school. I visited several times and every time I visited, it felt like home for me. They have an incredible coaching staff and I really connected well with everyone. I love the offense, it's a power run game and I love how they develop backs and get them to the [NFL]."

The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder is ranked No. 143 overall and is the 10th-ranked running back in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He singled out coach Kirby Smart as one of the primary reasons that he committed to play in Athens.

"Kirby Smart has a great personalty and his players love him," he said. "He's all business on the field but off it, his players are so comfortable around him. You can tell how much love he has for them as well and how much he really wants them to succeed. He's the kind of head coach I want to play for and I'm very excited about the opportunity."

Frazier is the 27th player to commit to the Bulldogs during the current recruiting cycle, and is the 19th player ranked in the Top 247. His pledge to coach Smart's program extends the Bulldogs' lead over No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Florida in the race to win the 2024 recruiting championship.