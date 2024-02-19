The Georgia Bulldogs lost just one game last season, but it was deemed a failure after missing out on the College Football Playoffs despite being the back-to-back national champions. The Bulldogs will be without key pieces from the 2023 team when the new season gets underway, including star tight end Brock Bowers, who's headed to the NFL Draft in April. However, Kirby Smart's offense will still feature quarterback Carson Beck, who threw for 3,491 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season.

Smart and the Bulldogs also pulled in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports, signing 28 players, including five 5-stars and 19 4-stars. However, Georgia still has ground to gain with the Class of 2025 since it is currently ranked No. 8, with just five commits so far. If you want to see the latest Georgia recruiting news, be sure to visit the site to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Dawgs247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Georgia.

One player from the 2025 class that Smart's staff is interested in is in-state wide receiver Thomas Blackshear. A month after announcing Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State were his top three schools, Blackshear has limited that number to two. "I've got a top 2. Florida State ain't really in it no more. It's Georgia and Tennessee," Blackshear told Dawgs247. "That's really my top two right now."

Blackshear transferred to Savannah Calvary Day ahead of his junior season. As a sophomore, he was the second-leading receiver for a Benedictine program that went 13-2 and captured a Peach State AAAA title. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound receiver is currently ranked as the No. 39 prospect in Georgia in the Class of 2025 but his stock is clearly on the rise with the offers he's received. Blackshear spoke to Georgia247 about his trip to Athens in January. Visit Dawgs247 to read more.

Another player that Georgia's staff is interested in for 2025 is four-star offensive lineman Ziyare Addison. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman plays at Riverview Sumner High in Florida and he's receiving interest from the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon.

Addison shined at the Under Armour camp in Orlando earlier in February. He took home position MVP honors and spoke with 247Sports about why he loves the prospect of playing for the Bulldogs. "Kirby Smart," he said about what he likes about UGA. "The mentality and the discipline that they play with for 60 minutes is what makes them different." He is slated to visit several out-of-state programs after the dead period is lifted, including one of Georgia's biggest rivals, so be sure to visit Dawgs247 for more on his plans.

