After a small portal haul, Georgia betting big on 'freak show' freshmen to make instant impact in 2026

The rise of the transfer portal has diverted attention from traditional recruiting to more established names on the transfer market. But instant-impact players can still be found in the high school ranks, and Georgia has a few of them on its 2026 roster.

This offseason, Georgia chose quality over quantity in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs took just nine transfers, and that class ranked 16th nationally, per 247Sports. That means the door is wide open for a few freshmen in Georgia's No. 9-ranked 2026 signing class to make an immediate impact.

A year after entrusting freshmen Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston on the offensive line, Kirby Smart is turning to freshman Zykie Helton at right guard in 2026. It worked out well enough for the Bulldogs last year, and the former four-star prospect earned coaches' trust throughout the offseason.

Staying on offense, Georgia lost quite a bit of production at wide receiver this offseason, but it brings back a loaded tight end room to assuage those concerns. That group includes four-star freshman Kaiden Prothro, who already looks like the next great Bulldog at that position.

Last but not least, Georgia has produced a litany of stars on defense in Smart's tenure, and the next one may have arrived as part of the 2026 class. Safety Tyriq Green is already garnering praise and drawing lofty comparisons after just a few months on campus.

Together, those three freshmen make up part of a young core that could help Georgia dominate college football over the next few seasons.

"These (three) guys are on the freak show UGA plays early, be gone in three years track if they keep doing what they're doing," a source told CBS Sports this spring.

As the offseason rolls on, let's take a deeper look at the hype surrounding some of Georgia's most promising freshmen.

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Helton solidifies the offensive line

Last season, the Georgia offensive line held up relatively well despite featuring two true freshmen. That unit is in flux again this summer with tackle Monroe Freeling and guard Micah Morris off to the NFL. If there was a competition to replace the latter, it was decided pretty quickly in spring camp because Helton immediately seized the vacated guard spot.

"He'll be a household name by midseason the same way Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston were this past year," a source told CBS Sports. "Zykie is a real deal, Freshman All-American. He'll be a (multi-year) starter long term."

In his appearance on the "Summer School" edition of CBS Sports' "Cover 3 Podcast," Jordan Hill of 247Sports said Helton won over Smart with his work ethic and consistency from the moment he stepped on campus in Athens.

"He came in and had a fantastic winter and spring practice," Hill said. "He was the starting right guard. Somebody asked Kirby Smart after G-Day, 'Why did Zykie Helton start?' He essentially said, 'The 14 practices before G-Day.' He earned it. He outplayed everybody. They're really excited about him."

A four-star recruit out of in-state Carrollton High School, Helton is already a load at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds who moves well for his size. Helton's 247Sports Scouting Report out of high school noted that he is an "elite natural football player and terrific functional athlete who's relatively young for the cycle."

The Bulldogs can only hope that Helton pans out as well as Glover and Gaston did last season. The Bulldogs ran the ball exceptionally well again, averaging 182.1 yards per game on the ground while scoring 32.1 points per game. Glover even earned Freshman All-SEC honors, so Georgia has a track record of developing young offensive linemen rather quickly.

The next KJ Bolden?

Green was one of the most exciting prospects in Georgia's 2026 signing class, and he hasn't disappointed in the early going. The Bulldogs have boasted a loaded secondary under Smart, but it's not often that a player looks special before getting a snap in real game action.

Another homegrown Georgia product from Buford High School, Green was the No. 8 athlete in the 2026 signing class, per 247Sports. He flashed his raw athleticism frequently in camp, and Hill even compared him to KJ Bolden, who is already one of the SEC's best safeties after just two seasons.

"The guy I gotta say is Tyriq Green, a kid from Buford," Hill said on the "Cover 3 Podcast." "He gets comparisons to KJ Bolden. They both played at Buford, very talented safeties. If there's a freshman who breaks out in this secondary, it's Tyriq Green. Whenever KJ Bolden moves on, pay attention to Tyriq Green."

If the Bulldogs can get another Bolden in the defensive backfield, that is very bad news for the rest of the conference. Since he played in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2024, Bolden has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. In two seasons at Georgia, Bolden has amassed 135 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions while garnering freshman and second-team All-America honors.

Boosts in the passing game

Georgia must replace a ton of production in the passing game. Five of the team's top six pass-catchers from last year -- including star receiver Zachariah Branch -- are now in the NFL. Those players took a combined 170 receptions, 1,952 yards and 14 touchdowns with them. Receiver London Humphries is the only holdover from that group.

That means veteran quarterback Gunner Stockton may have to lean on his tight end room in 2026, but that shouldn't be a problem because the Bulldogs have an embarrassment of riches there. Prothro is the latest addition to that group, and he immediately becomes one of the most talented players in the room.

Prothro was the No. 49 player nationally and the No. 3 tight end in the 2026 recruiting cycle. In his 247Sports Scouting Report, Prothro drew a comparison to Florida State tight end Duce Robinson, who just posted 1,081 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Because he's in a room that also features Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour, Prothro has a tough path to carve out a major role as a freshman, but the talent and buzz is there.

The receiver position has more question marks, but reinforcements are coming with at least one freshman who could work his way into the rotation. On the "Cover 3 Podcast," Hill highlighted four-star freshman Craig Dandridge as a player who had a good spring and could give Stockton some help right away.

"Craig Dandridge is the one of those freshmen who has the best chance to make an impact in Year 1," Hill said.

For all the unknowns surrounding Georgia's pass-catchers, there is no denying the talent on the roster. Can Prothro and Dandridge take advantage of the opportunity and breakout quickly?