Georgia freshman quarterback undergoes emergency surgery to remove brain cyst

Georgia freshman quarterback D'Wan Mathis underwent emergency surgery on Thursday to remove a brain cyst, according to his father. Terence Mathis told DawgNation that his son is in ICU at Piedmont Hospital in Athens as he recovers. The good news is that it appears Mathis is going to be just fine after the scary situation.

"I want everyone to know my son is OK and will be back better than ever because of coach [Kirby] Smart and the University of Georgia medical staff and coaching staff," Mathis' father said. "The procedure [on Thursday] was a success, and I want to thank coach Smart and Georgia for the way they treated my son and my family through all of this. Coach [James] Coley is at the hospital with my son right now, in fact."

Mathis' father added that his son's cyst was a result of severe sinus headaches brought on by the change in climate.

Mathis is an early enrollee from Oak Park, Michigan, and exited spring drills as the Bulldogs' third-string quarterback. It's not yet clear if he will be able to participate in preseason practices as more follow-ups for his condition are needed. The four-star prospect from the 2019 class was originally an Ohio State commit before flipping to Georgia in December.