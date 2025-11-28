The 2025 Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry matchup is set for Friday as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is the designated home team, though this game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as opposed to the on-campus Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech lost to Pittsburgh in Week 13, knocking the Yellow Jackets out of the ACC title game and ending any realistic playoff chances. Georgia, meanwhile, needs an Alabama or Texas A&M loss in Week 14 to make the SEC title game, though the Bulldogs are virtual locks for the playoffs regardless of outcome.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta. The Bulldogs are 14-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over/under is 59.5. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. Georgia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Georgia Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech spread Georgia -14 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech over/under 59.5 points Georgia vs. Georgia Tech money line Georgia -613, Georgia Tech +447 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. Georgia Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and is going Over 59.5 total points. Georgia Tech has seen seven of its 11 games clear the total this season.

Georgia, meanwhile, hasn't been as dominant defensively as some of Kirby Smart's past teams. Four opponents have scored at least 20 points on the Bulldogs, while Tennessee and Mississippi State scored 41 and 35, respectively, so teams have shown the ability to move the ball against UGA.

The model is projecting 66 combined points as the Over hits 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season, and find out.