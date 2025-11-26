There's no more maneuvering either side. No. 4 Georgia and No. 23 Georgia Tech know exactly where they stand in their respective conference championship races, which makes Friday's meeting in Atlanta less about postseason paths and more about something simpler: taking a swing at your rival. Georgia can still tighten its grip on a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, a margin that could matter in December. Georgia Tech doesn't have that luxury -- even a win here likely won't push the Yellow Jackets into at-large range, leaving the ACC title game as their only real doorway into the 12-team bracket.

What this matchup does offer is history, and plenty of it. The 119th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate marks just the third time in series history that both teams enter the rivalry with at least nine wins. The last time these two sides met, they played one of the wildest games of the 2024 season: an eight-overtime marathon in Athens that ended 44-42 and reset the bar for chaos in a rivalry that rarely needs help generating it.

Now they get a neutral-site stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with a chance to settle something that analytics and résumés can't. This one is about bragging rights, plain and simple.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Need to know

Heisman-caliber QBs: While a trip to New York for either seems unlikely at this point, Georgia's Gunner Stockton and Georgia Tech's Haynes King are the engines of two high-powered offenses. Both have accounted for 27 total touchdowns this season, tied for 18th among all FBS players. King's dual-threat ability stands out, averaging 339.9 total yards per game -- second-most in FBS -- while Stockton has been equally efficient through the air. Both quarterbacks rank in the top 10 nationally in completion percentage, with King at 71.8% and Stockton at 71.4%, making them two of the most productive and precise signal-callers in the country.

Dominant Dawgs: Since 2021, Georgia has gone 63-6, capturing back-to-back CFP national titles and two SEC championships along the way. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are 42-3 against nonconference opponents and have won seven straight against Georgia Tech. A victory Friday would extend that streak to eight, tying the Yellow Jackets' longest uninterrupted run in the series from 1949-1956.

Wandering eyes: Friday's result won't change the conference races -- Georgia already has its SEC path mostly set, while Georgia Tech's ACC title hopes hinge on a complex chain of other results. For the Bulldogs, a win simply allows them to turn their focus to the SEC title game and the College Football Playoff, hoping for a loss from either Alabama or Texas A&M to secure a return trip to Atlanta next week. For the Yellow Jackets, the path is far trickier: scenarios include a Pittsburgh win plus SMU and Virginia losses, OR a Miami victory combined with Duke, NC State, SMU and Virginia losses.

Where to watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech live

Date: Friday, Nov. 28th | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech prediction, picks

November has unfolded in starkly different ways for these two programs. Georgia has extended its win streak to seven games, while Georgia Tech has dropped two of its last three, watching its CFP hopes slip away. The Bulldogs' defense has been dominant against Power Four opponents over the last three contests, allowing just 17 points per game and 3.11 yards per carry. Georgia Tech, by contrast, is 3-2 in games where it averages fewer than five yards per rush, with a combined -13 point margin in those contests. Pick: Georgia -13.5

Who will win and cover in each Week 14 college football rivalry game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 38-29 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.