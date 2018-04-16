Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship releases rap song inspired by Kirby Smart catchphrase

Rodrigo Blankenship may very well be the face of kicking in college football. Now, he might be proving to be the voice of it, too.

Blankenship is a player with many talents. Not only was he good on 20 of 23 field goal attempts last season, but he also has a knack for being good in front of the camera. As we know now, his rap game isn't too bad, either. Over the weekend, Blankenship tweeted out that he had a new song "ATD" available for download. "ATD" stands for "Attack The Day," which is a phrase used by Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.

Blanko x Amazing Ming - ATD

Prod. By Darkside



I'm no @Wixpatton, but I hope you guys still like it!🙏🏼 Huge shoutout to @TheAmazingMing and @imdarksidemusic for working with me to create this! #ATD #AttackTheDay #GoDawgs https://t.co/HOQDu4z8Tw — Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) April 16, 2018

You can listen to the full song on Soundcloud here. Not that I'm a critic, but it's pretty cool seeing players like Blankenship branch out into other areas besides football.