Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship releases rap song inspired by Kirby Smart catchphrase

Blankenship is a man of many talents off of the football field

Rodrigo Blankenship may very well be the face of kicking in college football. Now, he might be proving to be the voice of it, too. 

Blankenship is a player with many talents. Not only was he good on 20 of 23 field goal attempts last season, but he also has a knack for being good in front of the camera. As we know now, his rap game isn't too bad, either. Over the weekend, Blankenship tweeted out that he had a new song "ATD" available for download. "ATD" stands for "Attack The Day," which is a phrase used by Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart. 

You can listen to the full song on Soundcloud here. Not that I'm a critic, but it's pretty cool seeing players like Blankenship branch out into other areas besides football. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES