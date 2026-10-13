Georgia's 20-17 win at Alabama over the weekend featured several controversial plays, few bigger than a no-call on the Crimson Tide's final possession, which led to fans throwing objects onto the field after the game.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell heaved one in the direction of Rico Scott in single coverage for a potential touchdown before Georgia's KJ Bolden came over from his safety spot and broke up the play -- by getting to Scott earlier.

Replay showed Bolden and Georgia defensive back Braylon Conley make contact with Scott before the pass came down, which prevented him from making the catch. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer lost his mind on the sideline, taking off his hat and stomping before arguing for a call.

"I'm not going to lie, if they did that to us, I'd want them to call pass interference," Bolden told ABC-Atlanta this week.

Russell was sacked by Georgia on the next play, ending any shot at a scoring threat.

"We can't put the game in the situation where the officials come into play," DeBoer said after the game. "We got to control the things we control."

Earlier in the contest, Bolden went headfirst into Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams to dislodge a potential reception on third down. Targeting was not called on the play despite Coleman-Williams, and now, Alabama's top wideout is unlikely to play this weekend at Tennessee, according to coach Kalen DeBoer.

After the no-call on Bolden on the pass intended for Scott in the end zone, Alabama still had all three timeouts and the two-minute timeout to get the ball back, but never did.

Ironically, it was a penalty that sealed the Crimson Tide's fate, as Dijon Lee Jr. was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct while jawing back and forth with a Georgia player after a play on the ensuing possession.

Alabama's statement on fan conduct

Angered by the second-half officiating, Crimson Tide fans threw objects onto the field after the game, prompting Georgia staffers to enforce helmet use for players walking to the locker room.

Losing to a rival in a nationally ranked showdown is one thing, but the multiple disputed no-calls spiked the temperature.

"Alabama takes matters of fan conduct seriously and expects everyone at our events to demonstrate respect to the student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials and visitors," the school said in a statement to USA Today. "Such conduct will not be tolerated."