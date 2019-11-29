Georgia leading WR Lawrence Cager out for rest of season after suffering ankle injury
Cager was hurt during a Georgia practice on Wednesday two weeks out from the SEC Championship Game
As No. 4 Georgia prepares to finish its regular season against rival Georgia Tech before it faces face No. 2 LSU in the SEC Championship Game, it now knows for sure that it will be doing so without its top receiver. After injuring himself in practice on Wednesday, Cager confirmed on his Instagram page Friday that the injury will cost him the rest of the season.
"The energy in Sanford Stadium is undoubtedly electric," wrote Cager. "I wish it didn't come to an end like this and if I could go back in time to the beginning and do it again, there isn't another school I would rather choose. Thank you Dawg Nation for all the great moments this past year. My boys know that we going get that SEC Champ and I'm still with them even if I'm not on the field. Big Dawgs always going to shake back! #GoDawgs"
Cager already sat out Georgia's last game, a 19-13 win over Texas A&M, because of injuries to his shoulder and ribs. He's been banged up most of the previous month and didn't play his full share of snaps in wins over Kentucky or Auburn, either.
Cager, a graduate transfer from Miami, has been one of Jake Fromm's favorite targets this season. He leads the Bulldogs in receptions (33) as well as yards (476) and has caught four touchdowns.
Odds are Cager's absence won't have a significant impact on Georgia's game against Georgia Tech as the Bulldogs are 28-point favorites. It could be a detriment against an LSU team that Georgia will likely have to outscore to beat in Atlanta, as the Tigers have one of the most potent offenses in the country.
The only good news is that, with Cager missing so much time this year, younger players like freshmen George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, and Kearis Jackson have seen plenty of action. Pickens is second on the team in receptions, one behind Cager with 32, while Blaylock is third on the team in receiving yards with 270.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFB Week 14 Friday viewer's guide
Black Friday is again loaded with some great games on the slate to close out the regular season
-
Missouri vs. Arkansas odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Arkansas and Missouri football.
-
Florida vs. FSU pick, live stream
The Gators look to record back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since the Urban Meyer...
-
Winningest coach McKissick dies at 93
McKissick coached at Summerville High School from 1952 to 2014
-
LSU vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers are looking to stay perfect ahead of the SEC Championship Game
-
College football top picks for Friday
A closer look at the top games on the slate for the Friday after Thanksgiving
-
College football top 25 games, Week 14
NCAA football scores plus live updates, rankings and highlights from Friday in Week 14
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Washington vs. Washington State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Washington vs. Washington State football game