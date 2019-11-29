Georgia leading WR Lawrence Cager out for rest of season after suffering ankle injury

As No. 4 Georgia prepares to finish its regular season against rival Georgia Tech before it faces face No. 2 LSU in the SEC Championship Game, it now knows for sure that it will be doing so without its top receiver. After injuring himself in practice on Wednesday, Cager confirmed on his Instagram page Friday that the injury will cost him the rest of the season.

"The energy in Sanford Stadium is undoubtedly electric," wrote Cager. "I wish it didn't come to an end like this and if I could go back in time to the beginning and do it again, there isn't another school I would rather choose. Thank you Dawg Nation for all the great moments this past year. My boys know that we going get that SEC Champ and I'm still with them even if I'm not on the field. Big Dawgs always going to shake back! #GoDawgs"

Cager already sat out Georgia's last game, a 19-13 win over Texas A&M, because of injuries to his shoulder and ribs. He's been banged up most of the previous month and didn't play his full share of snaps in wins over Kentucky or Auburn, either.

Cager, a graduate transfer from Miami, has been one of Jake Fromm's favorite targets this season. He leads the Bulldogs in receptions (33) as well as yards (476) and has caught four touchdowns.

Odds are Cager's absence won't have a significant impact on Georgia's game against Georgia Tech as the Bulldogs are 28-point favorites. It could be a detriment against an LSU team that Georgia will likely have to outscore to beat in Atlanta, as the Tigers have one of the most potent offenses in the country.

The only good news is that, with Cager missing so much time this year, younger players like freshmen George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, and Kearis Jackson have seen plenty of action. Pickens is second on the team in receptions, one behind Cager with 32, while Blaylock is third on the team in receiving yards with 270.