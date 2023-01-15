Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-car crash Sunday morning, the school has announced. Another offensive lineman, Warren McClendon, and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles were injured in the crash and are in stable condition.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," the statement read. "Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, and the police report states the car "was traveling southbound in the outside lane of Barnett Shoals Road when the vehicle left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees."

The report says Willock died at the scene due to injuries sustained. LeCroy was transported to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries. McClendon suffered minor injuries, while Bowles' were more serious.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

Willock, 20, appeared in all 15 games for Georgia this season, starting against Tennessee and Kentucky, and was a member of Georgia's 2020 recruiting class. LeCroy, 24, earned both her bachelor's degree and master's degree from Georgia and worked as a football recruiting analyst for the program.