Georgia loses star nation's top linebacker Roquan Smith early to NFL Draft
Smith was the 2017 Butkus Award winner
There was a chance that Georgia fans would get one more season of watching Roquan Smith fly from sideline to sideline, tackling ballcarriers in 2018, but that chance is no more. Smith announced Monday that he'll be leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft.
"As you know this is somewhat of a crossroads for me," Smith said in a release announcing his decision. "I've had discussions with coaches and family and a lot of thought and prayer. The decision to leave is not easy, but I know it is the right one. Georgia will always be my school and my home, and I sincerely wish all the best to the coaches, staff, and players as they continue to reach higher goals in the years to come."
While it may have been a difficult decision for Smith, it's the right one to make. He had a tremendous season and is going to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. He could go in the top 10, and possibly the top five. He's just that great of a talent, and he's coming off a remarkable season.
Smith had 137 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2017, winning the Butkus Award (given to the nation's top linebacker) and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with terrific performances in both the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship, totaling 24 tackles in the two games.
