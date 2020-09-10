Uga is in the doghouse. Georgia football's live bulldog mascot, Uga X, will be missing from games this season due to COVID-19 protocols. It marks the first time in a decade that an Uga will be missing from the action. The last time Georgia went without a live bulldog mascot on the sidelines was November of 2009, when Uga VII died 48 hours before a game, according to USA Today.

"It's my understanding the SEC and NCAA consider the field a 'bubble,' and the only people allowed in the bubble are essential," Charles Seiler, the pup's handler, told USA Today. "As of now, no dog on the field."

Seiler added that having the dog on the field could lead to people getting close to each other, which is something the NCAA is trying to avoid under the new COVID-19 guidelines.

"The whole idea is to have not people to congregate and if you know anything about the dog he's kind of a magnet and he draws people and they're trying to avoid that," Seiler said.

There are currently have no plans to have the English Bulldog anywhere in the stadium on game days. But Seiler predicts that Uga will still be part of game day, even though it won't be in the normal way.

"I have a feeling that as the season rolls around, typically the networks figure out what games are happening and what they want and do they need some color or some filler," Seiler said. "If we're not in Athens, we'll do it virtually or Zoom."

In the meantime, Seiler has been sending in videos and photos of the celebrity dog for the university to use at games.

This particular pup, Uga X, has been the team's mascot since November of 2015.