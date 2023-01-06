When the Georgia Bulldogs take the field for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, they'll do so without their beloved mascot. Uga, who is the bulldog that serves as the team's mascot, won't make the trip to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the national title game.

The Seiler family, who owns "Uga X," told WTOC that they believe that the trip would be too difficult for the nine-year old bulldog named "Que." The Georgia mascot has been a member of the Seiler family for over 50 years.

Charles Seiler, who takes care of Que, did say that the trusty bulldog will be watching Georgia take on TCU from the family's home in Savannah. "Uga X" has served as Georgia's official mascot since the 2015 season.

"Uga X" has made the trip to Los Angeles once before. The bulldog was on the field at the Rose Bowl when Georgia defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in one of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

The Bulldogs will be attempting to win their second consecutive national title after beating No. 1 Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. The 2023 national title game is set for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.