The fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to continue to build on their playoff resume when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a key Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday. Georgia is coming off a 24-20 win at Florida last week, while Mississippi State topped Arkansas 38-35. Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC), which is tied for third in the conference with Ole Miss, has won four in a row and are 2-0 on the road. Mississippi State (5-4, 1-4 SEC), which is 12th in the conference, are 3-2 on their home field and 1-3 against ranked opponents. Georgia lists five players as out, while defensive back Demello Jones is questionable. MSU lists five players as out, while safety Isaac Smith is probable.

Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Miss., is at noon ET. Georgia is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Georgia vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Mississippi State vs. Georgia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State spread Georgia -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia vs. Mississippi State over/under 56.5 points Georgia vs. Mississippi State money line Georgia -358, Mississippi State +284 Georgia vs. Mississippi State picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. Mississippi State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

Junior quarterback Gunner Stockton helps lead a potent Georgia offense. In eight games, he has completed 161 of 229 passes (70.3%) for 1,776 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has rushed 71 times for 290 yards (4.1 average) and seven touchdowns. In a 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee on Sept. 13, he completed 23 of 31 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 13 times for 38 yards and a score.

Freshman running back Chauncey Bowens powers the rushing attack. In eight games, he has carried 79 times for 446 yards (5.6 average) and five touchdowns. In a 28-6 win over Austin Peay on Sept. 6, he carried 11 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns. In a 24-21 loss to Alabama on Sept. 27, he carried 12 times for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Senior quarterback Blake Shapen has been on a roll. In nine starts, he has completed 166 of 255 passes (65.1%) for 2,148 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has also rushed for one touchdown. In a 45-38 overtime loss to Texas on Oct. 25, he completed 26 of 42 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

His top target in the passing game is senior wide receiver Brenen Thompson. In nine games, he has 41 receptions for 716 yards (17.5 average) and six touchdowns. He has also carried three times for nine yards with one touchdown. In last week's win over Arkansas, he caught six passes for 107 yards, including a long of 32.

How to make Georgia vs. Mississippi State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 56 combined points.

So who wins Georgia vs. Mississippi State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?