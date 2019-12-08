Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman emerges as Arkansas' leading candidate

The coaching carousel is spinning at a rapid pace, and Arkansas is still along for the ride. That could change soon, though. Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the program, a source familiar with the search told CBS Sports. Arkansas fired former coach Chad Morris on Nov. 10, midway through his second season with the program.

Pittman picked up steam over the last 24 hours following Georgia's SEC Championship Game loss to LSU.

His offensive line at Georgia was one of the best units in the country, which was the case when he was the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for the Razorbacks from 2013-15. His smashmouth mentality is something that is desperately needed in Fayetteville. The Hogs finished 11th in the SEC in tackles for loss allowed in 2019 with 67 and 11th in rushing offense (147.17 yards per game). His only head coaching experience above the high school level was from 1992-93 when he led Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Pittman's recruiting prowess is widely known in SEC circles. He was ranked 16th nationally among recruiters in 2017, according to 247Sports, and No. 4 in 2018. He is currently ranked No. 3 in the 2020 recruiting cycle

Pittman isn't the only coach that Arkansas is vetting. Three other candidates -- Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin and interim coach Barry Lunney -- are also in consideration, the source said.

Harsin has led the Broncos to double-digit win seasons in five of his six seasons with the program and has claimed the Mountain West title three times -- including Saturday's 31-10 triumph over Hawaii. The former Broncos quarterback has spent most of his time out west, but his first head coaching job was in 2013 at Arkansas State, and he was the co-offensive coordinator at Texas -- a state Arkansas has to recruit heavily -- from 2011-12.

Drinkwitz is one of the hottest coaches in the country after leading Appalachian State to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt championship in his first year as a head coach at any level. He also has ties to the state of Arkansas, getting his start on Gus Malzahn's staff at Springdale High School in 2006. He then joined Malzahn at Auburn in 2010, served as Arkansas State's running backs coach when Malzahn got his first head coaching gig in 2012 and stayed as its offensive coordinator after Malzahn left prior to the 2013 season.

Lunney took over for Morris for Arkansas' final two games of the 2019 season -- losses to rivals LSU and Missouri. He played quarterback at Arkansas from 1992-95, and has been on its staff since 2013 through the Morris and Bret Bielema eras.

The timetable in which Arkansas will make a decision is not known at this time.