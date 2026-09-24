Oklahoma's first trip between the hedges in program history has finally arrived -- and it comes at a perilous time for Brent Venables' program.

After falling out of the AP Top 25 this week following a lackluster showing against New Mexico, the Sooners are hoping to take a meaningful step forward offensively against the No. 2 Bulldogs. The marriage between quarterback John Mateer and Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is showing signs of deterioration, a trend that dates back to last season despite the Sooners' trip to the College Football Playoff.

What was supposed to be a dynamic, quarterback-friendly attack has instead sputtered for the Sooners through September, as they have struggled to finish drives consistently. Mateer has looked uncomfortable, Arbuckle's answers have been limited, and Oklahoma's margin for error continues to shrink.

Georgia is not the opponent anyone wants to see while searching for an offensive identity.

Coming off a blowout of Arkansas in last week's SEC opener, the Bulldogs look the part as one of the nation's frontrunners, and Kirby Smart's refusal to let complacency seep into his program is evident.

This feels like a prove-it opportunity for Oklahoma entering Saturday's game as a near two-touchdown underdog. Either Mateer and Arbuckle rediscover the connection that made this pairing so intriguing, or the Sooners risk being swallowed by Georgia's pressure and a road atmosphere for the second time this season after falling at Michigan in Week 2.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Need to know

First matchup since the all-time classic in Pasadena: Georgia's thrilling 54-48 victory over Oklahoma in the 2017 CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl is the only previous matchup between these two teams. That's when Baker Mayfield ran out of time out West, leading to the Bulldogs' placement in the national championship game. This is a barometer game for both programs, especially the Sooners, after falling out of the national rankings this week.

Nate Frazier expected to play: Georgia's top running back left the Arkansas game with an ankle injury and could've returned had the Bulldogs needed him, Kirby Smart said this week. Georgia leads the country in scoring at 59.3 points per game, and Frazier is a big reason why, since he's averaging 8.4 yards per carry and has five touchdowns already. Georgia's rushing attack is the SEC's third-best, while Oklahoma's rush defense is slotted 11th.

Defenses on full display in Athens: Guess which two teams lead the SEC in total defense through the season's first three weeks? The Sooners and Bulldogs are three-and-out producers on defense, and Oklahoma has allowed only two touchdowns, second only to Indiana and Iowa nationally. Venables wants his team to get into an ugly game with limited possessions and clock-eating drives on Saturday afternoon. That's the recipe for a Sooners upset on the road.

Where to watch Georgia vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Saturday, September 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Georgia vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

The only quarterbacks in the Power Four more efficient than Gunner Stockton right now are Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss and Miami's Darian Mensah -- and no one's talking about the Georgia signal caller's electric start. And when you have one leader on offense in rhythm while the other team's guy is struggling this season from a confidence standpoint, it raises questions about Oklahoma's ability to hang in this matchup. This feels like a 31-7 type game unless the Sooners can get something going offensively for the first time all season against an opponent of substance. Pick: Under 43.5 points



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